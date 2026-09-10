Historical Marker Honors Nellie Lee Ford Poitier’s Legacy of Education and Service

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By Westside Gazette Staff

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Another important chapter of Pompano Beach’s Black history has been permanently marked as the community gathered to honor Nellie Lee Ford Poitier, a pioneering educator, businesswoman and community servant whose influence touched generations.

A historical marker recognizing Poitier’s life and contributions was unveiled at L.C. Poitier Funeral Home, the family business she helped establish and build alongside her husband, L.C. Poitier.

Known affectionately as “Nell,” Poitier believed every family deserved to be treated with compassion and dignity, regardless of their economic or social standing. That philosophy helped make the funeral home more than a business — it became a trusted institution within the community.

Poitier’s impact was equally strong in education. A graduate of Bethune-Cookman College, now Bethune-Cookman University, she also earned her elementary education certification from Florida A&M University. She served students at Charles Drew Elementary School, Pompano Beach High School, and Blanche Ely High School.

Former student Bev Perkins remembered Poitier as both a teacher and role model.

“Her dedication, leadership and contribution to our community have left a lasting legacy,” Perkins said. “I am proud to have been one of her students and to witness this important moment honoring her impact on our history.”

Poitier was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, and a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Her contributions have long been recognized in Pompano Beach. In 2018, the City renamed Northwest 6th Street “Nellie F. Poitier Street” in her honor.

Presented by the Florida Civil Rights Museum, Inc., the historical marker ensures that future generations will know the story of a Black woman who educated children, comforted families, strengthened institutions and helped build the community she called home.

As Perkins reminded those gathered, “We must continue to honor those who paved the way and preserve our history for generations to come.”