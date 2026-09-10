Black in Broward: Preserving the Stories That Helped Shape Our Community

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Visit Lauderdale’s documentary series is preserving the voices, experiences and contributions that are part of Broward County’s story.

Every community has stories that live beyond history books.

They are the stories shared around kitchen tables and at family gatherings. Stories about the neighborhoods where we grew up, the people who opened doors for others, the businesses that became community institutions and the traditions passed from one generation to the next.

Across Broward County, many of those stories are rooted in the experiences of Black residents whose families, leadership, entrepreneurship and cultural traditions have helped shape the community we know today.

Visit Lauderdale is helping preserve some of those memories through Black in Broward, a five-part documentary series featuring local residents sharing their experiences and perspectives in their own words.

The series brings together historians, cultural advocates and community storytellers Tennile Brown, Adrienne Clark, Emmanuel George, Kitty Oliver and Cynthia Strachan. Through their personal reflections, they explore Broward County’s history, neighborhoods, traditions and people—including the lasting influence of educator and civil rights pioneer Blanche Ely.

But Black in Broward isn’t simply about looking back.

It is about understanding how yesterday’s stories continue to influence Broward today—and making sure those experiences are available to future generations.

“Black in Broward began with a simple belief—that every person carries a piece of our community’s history,” said Neki Mohan, vice president of business development & community engagement for Visit Lauderdale. “These stories are about preserving memories, celebrating contributions and ensuring future generations understand the people and cultures that helped shape Broward County.”

Bringing the Stories Into the Community

That mission came to life on July 28, when Visit Lauderdale hosted Black in Broward: Stories That Shape Us, a special screening and community conversation at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center.

Community leaders and residents gathered to experience the series and hear directly from the people whose stories are featured.

Following the screening, Mohan moderated a panel discussion with the individuals featured in Black in Broward, creating an opportunity to go beyond the films and explore their experiences, perspectives and reflections on Broward’s past, present and future.

The gathering demonstrated an important part of the project’s purpose: these stories are not meant simply to be documented. They are meant to be shared, discussed and carried forward.

For Visit Lauderdale, the initiative is also part of telling a fuller story about Greater Fort Lauderdale.

The organization is best known for promoting Broward County’s 31 municipalities to visitors around the world. But what makes a destination special isn’t simply what visitors can see or do. It is the people who give a place its identity.

“Great destinations are defined not only by beautiful places and memorable experiences, but by the people and stories that create a true sense of belonging,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “Black in Broward gives us an opportunity to celebrate the voices of our community, preserve important stories and invite residents and visitors to better understand the people who helped shape Greater Fort Lauderdale.”

That history can be found throughout Broward County—in longtime neighborhoods and family-owned businesses, schools and churches, cultural institutions and gathering places that have served generations.

Black in Broward helps ensure those stories remain part of the destination’s story, too.

Because preserving history isn’t only about remembering where we’ve been. It’s about recognizing the people who brought us here—and making sure their stories continue to be told.

Watch the Black in Broward series and discover more stories from across Greater Fort Lauderdale at VisitLauderdale.com/BlackinBroward.