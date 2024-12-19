Opening Doors to Opportunity: Explore Our 2025 Scholarships

By The Culture

For more than 40 years, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) has proudly supported talented and deserving students in their pursuit of higher education. As we continue to build on the legacy of empowering the next generation of Black leadership, we are excited to announce that our 2025 scholarship applications are now open!

These scholarships offer nine diverse opportunities for incoming freshmen, current undergraduate students, and master/doctoral candidates to achieve their academic dreams.

Scholarships Now Open (since November 25):

Ally Financial Law Scholars

CBC Spouses Performing Arts

CBC Spouses Visual Arts

HBCU NREI

The Tracking Foundation Multi-Year

The Tracking Foundation Scholars

CBCF Reducing the Financial Barrier (need-based)

Scholarships Opening Soon (on December 9):

CBC Spouses Education

CBC Spouses Essay Contest

Apply Early!

All CBCF Scholarship applications close in March 2025. Visit https://www.cbcfinc.org/programs/scholarships/ to learn more about each scholarship opportunity including eligibility, application requirements, deadline information, and to apply.

Whether you’re a student, a parent, or know someone who could benefit, we encourage you to share this opportunity with your network. Together, we can support the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.