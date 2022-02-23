Orchestra Partners Appoints Kim Hunter to Independent Corporate Advisory Board

Bringing experience and innovation to help restore the urban core of Small Town, USA.

Submitted by Kimberly Belcher

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. – Orchestra Partners announces the appointment of Kim Hunter to the Independent Corporate Advisory Board, effective immediately. Hunter brings strategic integrated marketing communications expertise, deep prior experience in growing professional services firm, as well as an entrepreneurial mindset with proven experience with innovation. Following the appointment of Mr. Hunter, the Board will comprise five directors. He will be serving a three-year term, which is subject to shareholder approval.

Hunter has extensive corporate board experience as he currently serves on CalPrivate Bank’s Community Advisory Board, a wholly owned subsidiary of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. In addition, he served close to two decades as corporate director for SCAN Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage health plan with $2 billion in annual revenue. As corporate director, Hunter served on all five committees: Audit & Compliance, Compensation, Finance, Quality & Customer Experience, and chaired Corporate Governance for seven years after serving on the committee for 14.

Hunter is a member of the board of the chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) – Pacific Southwest chapter, where he serves as Chair of the Nominating & Governing committee. He is also a member of the Private Directors Association (PDA), the only national association dedicated to improving private companies’ growth and sustainability through governance that adds value.

“We are delighted to welcome Kim to the Orchestra Partners Board,” said Hunter Renfroe, principal of Orchestra Partners. “Kim’s strategic thinking, diverse industry expertise, and experience in sustaining growth over long periods of time is exactly we selected him for our board. His perspective and insights will be invaluable to us as we expand our business and continue to transform the urban experience. Lastly, Kim’s experience in commercial real estate and development as well as travel and tourism will undoubtedly bring value to our strategic vision.”

Hunter brings 40 years of corporate and agency experience in advertising, marketing, and public relations.