Origin of Affirmative Action

April 5, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0

Lost Black History

By Don Valentine

      Affirmative Action [AA] is a ubiquitous phrase that we all have heard. Not many of us know its origin or history. In order to grasp the entire scope of this equality tool you need to know its lineage. The foundation for this statute dates back to the National Labor Relations Act of 1935, commonly  known as the Wagner Act. It decreed that employers using discriminatory labor practices would be required “to take such Affirmative action including reinstatement of employees with or without back pay.”

The Wagner Act was the precursor to the language for subsequent Federal laws that fully codified efforts to address America’s racial disparity.  In 1941, the country was on the cusp of the US entry into World War II.  Black union activist (organizer of the Brotherhood of Colored Sleeping Car Porters) A. Philip Randolph led a nationwide effort protesting segregation in the armed forces and related industries.  His planned march on Washington was expected to have upwards of 100,000 people at the Capitol. This forced President Roosevelt  to issue an Executive Order which created the first Fair Employment Practices Committee. It mandated that defense contractors “provide for the full and equitable participation of all workers in defense industries, without discrimination.” The “Great March on Washington” would come to fruition 1n 1963. Twenty years later the pursuit for the mythical unicorn of equality would spur the Kennedy administration to act. The “Lost Black History” is that it was not the beneficence of the Kennedy administration that was the architect of AA. It was a Black man, A. Philip Randolph. Credit should also go to a Black Texas attorney Hobart Taylor Jr, who at LBJ’s request redrafted the proposed law. Included in his last version were the infamous words “Affirmative Action.”

After the JFK assassination, President Johnson, in 1965 would sign President Executive Order 11246, “… prohibiting employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, and national origin…”  The interpretation would soon pass on to municipal, academic and the private sector. The language was clear that it protected a large swath of groups such as underrepresented minorities, women, people with disabilities etc.

The New York Times presented a provocative conservative summary of the AA resistance. The article said  “Apart from stone-cold racists, everyone is happy, or claims to be happy, with affirmative action in the first sense. And many people are happy, or will say they are, with affirmative action in the second sense so far as the outcome is concerned. Legally, we want the system to be color-blind; we want everyone to have the same rights. But socially we understand that people don’t want their racial or gender identities to be ignored. People take civic pride in having a racially diverse workplace or educational institution. It’s just that many would rather not contemplate too closely the means used to achieve it.”

Lost stories like this are being removed from curriculums. It might be awkward but. all people have not been treated equally. Thanks to our Black press we will always have our history and not His-Story!

 

About Carma Henry 21640 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Lifestyles

Madam Queen of The Numbers

October 20, 2022 Carma Henry Lifestyles 0

     Madam Queen was a notorious violent Numbers banker. She was arguably the most successful Numbers bankers in Harlem. Her lavish flamboyant lifestyle and gangster path captured the imaginations of Harlam residents. Gotham Center org, noted that she came to the city in 1910 from the French island Guadeloupe. Madam St. Clair won a wrongful eviction lawsuit against and received $1,000 in 1923. Adjusted for inflation that would be about $14,808. She used that fortune to almost take over the Numbers rackets in Harlem. The Queen employed up to 50 staffers “runners” for her business and would own several apartment buildings. […]

Local News

“Sweet Auburn Ave”

March 15, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0

     This statue is called “Through His Eyes.”  It is a monument to the godfather of Sweet Auburn avenue, John Wesley Dobbs. The artist cleverly opted to leave the eyes open in the statue.  A sly acknowledgement of Dobb’s vision for “Sweet Auburn.” Auburn became the incubator for the civil rights era, and the commercial, cultural, spiritual center of Black Atlanta. […]

Local News

First Black Owned Radio Station

March 9, 2023 Carma Henry Local News 0

   Pittsburgh is home of the world’s first commercial radio station, KDKA, which began broadcasting in 1920. Twenty nine years later the first Black owned radio station went on the air. Atlanta is the home of  WERD, a completely Black owned and operated station. In 1949, bank president, professor and civil rights activist Jesse B. Blayton purchased the 1,000 watt radio station. It had to be purchased by proxy of a White businessman. The station’s owner refused to do business with a Black entrepreneur. Blanton bought WERD  for $50,000. That would equate to about $620,685 in today’s economy. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*