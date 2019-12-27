Our Christmas wish for all is PEACE

A Message From The Publisher

“Unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon

His shoulder”. (Isaiah 9:6)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Pray for those who have suffered to have no more pain. For those that were once hated, we pray for respect. Where wars and the threat of war prevail, allow these clashes to be resolved with tranquility and respect.

Equality should be the goal of all society; understanding the outcome when anyone is unjustly treated.

When everyone has enough to eat, sufficient shelter, good health care, gainful employment, adequate clothing and supplied with an equal and excellent opportunity for education, we all benefit from being treated fairly.

Atonement comes in many forms, and for one to move forward and to be freed from something done of a wrong, an amends must be made. Not zeroing in on who was right or who was wrong, atoning means owning up and correcting what You did wrong and no longer walking in the dark once you have come into the light.

Once this has occurred, the war is over and the light shines upon everyone that has been affected by the dark and its shadows.

Courage to do what is right in the face of adversity and in the still of your aloneness.

When there is no one around, you must have the audacity to do what is good and wholesome and that which is directed from God.

Enjoy all things because God is in all things. In doing so we will be powerful, delighted and will rejoice, no longer being enslaved by fear.

With PEACE we can understand through wisdom that we have been rescued and saved and that all things against us have been destroyed by the conflagration of His power.

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6 (KJV)

A never-ending power with PEACE that will last forever, His rule is with truthfulness and impartiality. The LORD omnipotent will construct with certainty that every part of this is finished.

Merry Christmas and may your gift of PEACE be shared with everyone!