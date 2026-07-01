Our Country Is On A Roller Coaster Ride Of Economic Uncertainty And Veiled Discrimination.

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By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.

Going to the fair as a child was a special outing. Of course, our parents took us because we didn’t have any money. The games and rides weren’t free.

One of my favorites was tossing a nickel onto some plates and getting them. Sometimes if I was lucky, I’d come home with a few plates, cups and bowls. I am not sure what my

mom did with them.

Another game was what I’d call playing the ducks. You would pay the operator a fee and you would be able to pick these plastic ducks out of the water. On the bottom of the duck would be a number which corresponded with a prize. We kids would compare prizes and laugh about them, too.

One of the most exciting rides at the fair in Winston-Salem NC was the roller coaster. The lines to get on it were always long. Everybody wanted to feel the twists and turns. It would

change course in a moment’s notice. The ride always came with its share of surprises. You never knew what direction it was going and how you would feel afterwards.

I liken my roller coaster rides to what is happening in American politics today. There are ups and downs, detours and roadblocks. One day you are up and the next day you are down.

Consistency is a word we don’t hear a lot in our political framework anymore. We want it but instead we get instability and inconsistency. For example, is the war in Iran really over? Until recently, it was fraught with threats, intimidation and flawed decision-making. That is my opinion.

Men and women of color in the military are being denied promotions, retiring early or simply fired. Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson has another view. He said, “The department will never consider the color of a service member’s skin or their gender as a factor in promotions.” The record shows that the Navy did not comment.

Some many years ago, the prolific Black poet James Baldwin made a profound statement that is appropriate today. He said, “I can’t believe what you say because I see what you do.”

Consumers are going to grocery stores and seeing prices that have increased dramatically over the past few years.

The administration seems to have a nonchalant attitude about it. According to NBC News, ground beef prices are up 21% from January 2025.

With these prices escalating, Americans are having to pick and choose what to buy. Budgets are tight so spending isn’t what it once was. Buying a little more has become a thing of the past.

July 4th will be coming soon. Will it be different this year? Most Americans believe that it will be. There won’t be as many hot dogs and hamburgers on the grill. We will have cookies instead of cake for dessert.

Taking trips by air has become more expensive. Reports say, “Flight prices are surging due to a spike in jet fuel costs and strong travel demands.” We still want to visit our family and friends, but can we afford it?

While gas prices have increased in recent months, traveling by car seems to be what many families are doing these days.

According to the American Automobile Association, 72.2 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend. This includes an all-time high of over 61 million travelers hitting the road despite rising gas and hotel prices.

As atmospheric temperatures get hotter, our understanding of world events has cooled off. Relationships we have with other countries have become more strained and contentious. Laws we almost took for granted are now being re-written to fit a certain group or organization. Some might say that we are becoming consistently inconsistent.

Where does this leave the greatest country in the world? It renders us confused, baffled and dismayed. Many of our elected officials are left without a clear path to lead. Instead

of leading, they are being led. Will that change? That is the question of the day.