Outspoken Democratic Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Puts on Blast the ‘Sexual Frustrations’ of Republican          

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis missing in action, some Republican-supporting mainstream media outlets have turned their ire against one of their favorite targets – New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On December 30, 2020, the congressperson was photographed in Miami Beach having a cocktail with a man she later identified as her boyfriend.

Because Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t wearing a mask while having a drink, the National Review favorably compared Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s infamous excursion to Cancun, Mexico.

Sen. Cruz’s trip occurred while his constituents suffered as a winter storm wreaked havoc on Texas and left many without power or water.

The attack on Rep. Ocasio-Cortez not only counts as an ongoing assault against the woke congressperson but could stand as a smokescreen to take some heat of Gov. DeSantis, a 2024 GOP Presidential hopeful.

DeSantis has kept a low profile as Florida’s Covid cases have risen to record highs.

“Counties are overwhelmed with lines that stretch for miles,” Florida Democratic State Sen. Shevrin Jones tweeted. “It’s every man and woman for themselves because leadership is missing in action,” Jones said.

DeSantis, who has opposed vaccine and mask mandates, hasn’t spoken publicly since December 17.

As the state of American politics and democracy continues to sink further into the abyss, lawmakers like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez have found it difficult to remain above the fray.

Self-proclaimed “bad hombre” and American nationalist Steve Cortes joined the National Review in attacking the New York congressperson.

On Twitter, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is a rock star.

But Republicans also use that platform to attack her openly.

However, Cortes badly misfired.

“If leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they would be frolicking in free Florida,” Cortes tweeted.

Then in a more personal attack that the congressperson exposed as simple jealousy, Cortes tried to go in on Ocasio-Cortez’s date.

“Her guy is showing his gross pale male feet in public – not at a pool or beach – with hideous sandals,” Cortes wrote.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez immediately called out Cortes and Republicans, uncovering their most prominent issue with the attractive congressperson.

“If Republicans are mad, they can’t date me, they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos,” Ocasio-Cortez quipped.

She told her more than 12.8 million followers that the GOP’s obsession with her is “starting to get old, ignoring the very obvious, strange and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, LGBT, and people in general.”

“These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez concluded.