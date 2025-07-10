Outstanding Leader of the Year: Jasmin D. Shirley Honored by BRHPC

Advertisement

The Broward Regional Health Planning Council (BRHPC) proudly names Jasmin D. Shirley, DHL, MSPH, as its 2024–2025 Leader of the Year. Ms. Shirley currently serves as the Program Director for the Centralized Intake and Eligibility Determination (CIED) Program, a critical initiative supporting individuals living with HIV.

Under her leadership, the CIED Program delivered 27,780 essential services to 8,302 unique clients during the 2024–2025 program year. The program also maintained an exceptional 97% average customer satisfaction rating. Notably, 6,595 online user accounts were established, empowering clients to complete the recertification process remotely—eliminating the need for in-person visits in Broward County.

CIED has received widespread recognition for its commitment to quality. In 2024, the program was honored as First Runner-Up for Best Quality Presentation – Journey to Viral Load Suppression. The previous year, it earned top honors with the Best Quality Super Star Quality Improvement Presentation for its initiative, Data Accuracy Matters In Time

Before being honored with this prestigious award, Jasmine’s dedication and advocacy for HIV patients was solidified and entrenched in her professional DNA.

Prior to 1990, when the Ryan White Care Act was passed, Broward County was deemed ineligible for the first federal HIV funds, but Jasmin Shirley wasn’t having it. As Senior Epidemiologist with the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, she knew she had logged sufficient and accurate reports of AIDS cases to qualify.

Broward for Ryan White funding and she proceeded to prove it.

“It was an exciting time,” Jasmin asserts, “and a controversial one.” Her work in HIV health had begun in the early 1980’s, “on the cusp of the AIDS outbreak, when we didn’t know what was happening,” she recounts. “We didn’t have readily accessible outpatient care. We didn’t have support services. It became evident to me that what we needed was an infrastructure.” Or, she waxes poetic, “We needed to stand on our own and fish for ourselves so we could eat forever.”

Congratulations to Jasmin D. Shirley on this well-deserved recognition for outstanding leadership and dedication to public health.

