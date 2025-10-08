Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials:  What Black Women Need to Know

Advertisement

By BlackDoctor.org

Ovarian cancer is an abnormal growth of cells or tumors in the ovaries. Some forms of ovarian cancer are more aggressive than others, like high-grade serous ovarian cancer, which is common and fast-spreading. Ovarian cancer clinical trials are essential in advancing cancer treatment options for current and future patients. But what do clinical trials entail, and could they be right for you? Here’s what to know to understand ovarian cancer clinical trials.

What is a Clinical Trial?

Clinical trials test possible new medical treatments, diagnoses, and prevention methods. “Researchers are constantly looking for new and better ways to prevent and treat disease,” says Dr. Kristina A. Butler, MD, a Gynecologic Oncologist with the Mayo Clinic.

Clinical trials for cancer rely on volunteer participants so researchers can gather new knowledge to improve patient care. Dr. Butler adds that treatments could be new drug combinations or new surgical procedures.

Clinical trials also seek to better understand the potential side effects, safety, and efficacy of a new treatment or detection method. “Drugs, treatments, and devices move through four different levels of testing that are called phases,” says Aleya Lyn, MS, BSN, RN, OCN, a clinical trials nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

The first phase tests whether the treatment is safe and effective. This includes reviewing the best dosage and severe side effects. The second phase tests how the cancer responds to the treatment.

Phase three examines how the treatment compares to the current standard of care. After receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, the fourth phase analyzes the side effects of the treatment.

Benefits of Participating in a Clinical Trial

Clinical trials help researchers and doctors treat ovarian cancer and manage patient reactions to various elements of the treatment process. Participating in a clinical trial means contributing to scientific progress in ovarian cancer research.

“There are multiple benefits to participating in a clinical trial,” Lyn says. Early access to drugs and treatments is a key incentive. Participants also receive close monitoring and support from a highly specialized healthcare team.

Types of Clinical Trials for Ovarian Cancer

There are many types of clinical trials underway for ovarian cancer research. Dr. Butler says treatment studies test new drug combinations and surgical approaches. These could include screening studies to compare detection methods, prevention studies to examine how to stop diseases from occurring or returning, and even quality-of-life studies to determine how to manage treatment side effects. There are also ongoing trials for chemotherapy combinations, targeted therapies, and immunotherapies.

At any given time, there are dozens of clinical trials across the country targeting ovarian cancer. At the Mayo Clinic, new lighting methods are being tested in surgeries to treat and remove epithelial ovarian cancer, a very common type of ovarian cancer. There are also gene therapy treatments to break down solid ovarian tumors. The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center also tests the safety and efficacy of new drugs and cellular treatments.

How to Find an Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trial

Before participating in an ovarian cancer clinical trial, discuss with your doctor how participating could affect your current treatment course. Every clinical trial will have different eligibility criteria to protect the potential participants and collect the best research information. Criteria could include age, gender, medical history, prior treatment responses, and type of cancer.

There are many ways to find a clinical trial online and possibly through your physician. The National Cancer Institute has a portal to find different kinds of clinical trials: cancer.gov. Clinicaltrials.gov is another government-supported search portal. The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance clinical trials search tool offers more specific results. Also, search BlackDoctor.org’s vetted list of clinical trials aimed at Black Americans. Your doctor might also suggest participating in certain ovarian cancer clinical trials occurring at your treatment center.

Considerations for Participation

It’s important to reflect on whether participating in an ovarian cancer clinical trial is suitable for your treatment needs. These decisions are often made with support from close family and a long-term healthcare team.

Before the trial commences, doctors or other healthcare professionals leading the study will explain the risks and benefits of participating. “Almost every cancer treatment given to patients was first tested during a clinical trial,” says Lyn. Remember, participants can leave a clinical trial at any point, for any reason, without impacting their ability to contribute to other trials in the future.

Final Thoughts

Clinical trials are crucial to improving ovarian cancer treatment outcomes. Clinical trials offer ovarian cancer patients new hope to treat potentially aggressive cancers while advancing scientific knowledge. Not only do they open up different treatment opportunities for current patients, but they also improve care for future patients. There are risks and benefits to any ovarian cancer treatment, so discuss with your healthcare professional whether participating in a clinical trial is right for you.