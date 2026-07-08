Parasite Outbreak Sickens People In 17 States, Including FL

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Federal health officials are trying to identify the source of a foodborne parasite illness that has sickened people in 17 states.

By Ryan Phillips

(Source Patch)

TAMPA— Federal health officials are trying to identify the source of a foodborne parasite illness that has sickened people in 17 states, including Florida, with symptoms that can include weeks of diarrhea.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows at least 145 people got sick between May 1 and June 16. None of the people had traveled abroad in the two weeks before they became ill, and local, state and federal health officials are focusing their investigation on clusters of cases in more than one state.

No deaths have been reported.

As of Wednesday, the CDC reports 1-10 known cases in Florida.

Other states with reported cases are Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin with 1 to 10 cases; Illinois with 11 to 30; and New York with 31 to 80.

The CDC cautioned that cyclosporiasis cases may not be limited to the states with known cases. The agency also said the true number of illnesses is likely higher than the reported count because some people recover without medical care and are never tested for the parasite.

What Is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by Cyclospora, a microscopic parasite. The illness is nationally notifiable and is reportable in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and New York City, according to the CDC.

The CDC said cases typically rise in spring and summer, and the cyclosporiasis season runs from May 1 through Aug. 31.

Who’s Getting Sick?

The 145 people included in the CDC’s current count became sick after eating food in the United States and did not report international travel in the 14 days before their illnesses began. They ranged in age from 5 to 86, with a median age of 42, and 61 percent were female, the CDC said.

The CDC also reported 45 additional cases among people who became sick after eating or drinking contaminated food or water while traveling outside the United States. Three of those people were hospitalized, and no deaths were reported.

When Do Symptoms Start?

Symptoms usually begin about a week after someone consumes contaminated food or water, though they can appear as soon as two days or more than two weeks later. Watery diarrhea is the most common symptom.

Other symptoms may include loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea and fatigue. Less common symptoms include vomiting, body aches, headache, low-grade fever and other flu-like symptoms.

Without treatment, symptoms can last from a few days to a month or longer, and diarrhea may go away and return. The CDC advises people with symptoms to see a healthcare provider, who can test for and treat cyclosporiasis.

How To Prevent It

The CDC said no one fully knows how Cyclospora gets into food and water.

To reduce the risk of illness, the agency recommends: