Plantation High School Mentoring Tomorrow’s Leaders Chapter Wins Regional & State Brain Bowl Competition

Mentoring Tomorrow’s Leaders (MTL), students from Plantation High School competed in the Florida Education Fund’s 34th Annual Brain Bowl Competition, winning both the regional and state-wide awards. The students competed on February 16, 2019 at the local and regional Atlantic Coast Conference Brain Bowl Competition held at the Urban League of Broward County. They excelled in the Black History & Culture section which is designed to educate youth about the role and contributions of African Americans and other minorities in the United States through the study of college-level literary and historical works that help improve analytical reading skills.

After taking top honors at the regional event, six students travelled to Tampa, Florida on March 22 to compete in the statewide competition. In addition to showcasing their knowledge of Black History and Culture, the MTL team consisted of the following Plantation High School students: Naelie Louis Pierre, Nephtalie Louis Pierre, Layten Rorie, Yvenson Eliezer, Bianca Charles and Yashema Rueben, all of whom spent three days and two nights in Tampa attending the National Achievers Society Youth Summit. Each student received several prizes for their winning participation including laptops provided by Coca Cola Florida, an $800 book scholarship and the opportunity to choose from a variety of state and private four-year scholarships.

“Mentoring Tomorrow’s Leaders, students approach challenges with the intention of overcoming obstacles and winning the prize. This winning attitude was on full display during the regional and statewide completion!” said Fania Desinord, Academic and Brain Bowl Coach for MTL at Plantation High. Thanks to the support of the MTL Coordinator Randy Scott and the entire MTL team, Plantation High School’s MTL chapter demonstrated the educational excellence of Broward County Public School students.

Mentoring Tomorrow’s

Leaders is a peer-to-peer mentoring and student leadership program that serves youth who are at risk of not graduating from high school. MTL operates at 29 elementary, middle and high schools.