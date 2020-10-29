Police & Fire Dept. celebrate Coconut Grove’s resident 93 years

By Sharon Murphy

It takes a lot of wisdom and effort for anyone to become elderly. In this new age and during this pandemic, extra measures are taken to make life special for Coconut Grove resident, Evelyn Jackson.

On Sunday, October 18th, she was celebrated by not only family and friends but also City of Miami Fire Station 8 and officers of the City of Miami South District Substation. In a surprise “drive by” Dingle-Jackson family birthday celebration, Evelyn who just turned 93, was overwhelmed with joy and appreciation at the kind gestures.

In times such as these, it is a great reward when we can celebrate our senior citizens, especially those who have lived nine decades and are still able to tell the story of God’s goodness!