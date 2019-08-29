Positivity Changes Lives for the Better

Bertram King Gillings is a man on a mission. He has a core belief and heartfelt desire to pursue a better life for himself and those around him. Since 2012, he has held several roles in the Entertainment Industry and continues to use his platform as a Host to influence our generation, promoting a message of peace, positivity and unity. Bertram serves as a Community Leader, building and leveraging relationships with influential people, non-profits and companies that share his vision for a better brighter tomorrow. During his time as a Promotional Manager with K-LOVE Christian Radio, he united with the Miami Recuse Mission to serve families experiencing homelessness in Broward and Miami-Dade County. He has been an advocate for keeping our community clean and safe by working with Hands on Broward, a local non-profit dedicated to transforming neighborhoods all over South Florida. Bertram is dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle and bringing awareness to issues effecting the local community! He participates annually in 5K’s that bring awareness to causes that include Breast Cancer, Autism, Domestic Violence, and Fatherless Children among others. Education has always been one of his core values. As a Mentor with Men 2 Boys Mentoring, he teaches young men about integrity, accountability, setting goals and how to develop as a leader in life. He’s also partnered with NFL Superbowl Champion Jabaal Sheard for his youth camp dedicated to teaching young children in urban communities about leadership, commitment and life skills. As a lover of the arts, he aligned himself with the Art Hub, a local nonprofit that teaches children methods of entrepreneurship, etiquette and artistic creation. Giving Back and serving the community is an important part of what brings him joy.

Becoming a Media Personality subsequently helped open the door for him to have meaningful conversations with Grammy award winning artists, local politicians, activists, public figures, and community leaders to learn and teach audiences the necessary tools needed to be successful. His goal is to continue to make a positive impact in the community through live events, serving, and strong community relationships. He relies on his faith in God, his family and love of people to keep him going. He is a proud father of a daughter Sarai Love and devoted husband to his biggest supporter Krystal Ras-Gillings. If you have an event that needs support or a cause to uplift the community be sure to reach out to him; he can be found on Instagram and twitter @bertramgtv.

