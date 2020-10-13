President Obama Helps Floridians Make A Plan To Vote

Today, the Democratic National Committee is releasing a new voter education video featuring former President Barack Obama, who encourages Floridians to visit IWillVote.com to learn about the different options to cast their ballot and make a plan to vote today.

“So much is at stake in this election — from getting the pandemic under control to building a fairer economy to taking on climate change to protecting our health care,” President Obama says in the video. “History shows that the easiest way to make sure that you and your friends vote is to make a plan. And when it comes to voting this year, having a plan has never been more important.”

The video highlights how, in Florida, voters have several options to conveniently cast their ballot. Floridians can vote early in-person starting on October 19; return their requested ballot by mail or in-person; or vote in-person on Election Day.

The DNC and Biden campaign recently rolled out new features on IWillVote.com — Democrats’ voter participation website — that help voters easily request and return their ballot by mail, as well as learn important information about the voting process in their state as they make their plan to vote. The site is also completely accessible in Spanish at VoyaVotar.com.