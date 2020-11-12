Prestigious Governmental Acknowledgement for Children’s Services Council Of Broward County

LAUDERHILL, FL – Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR. Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, President/CEO of the CSC, lauded her staff for “their tenacity and commitment to pristine record keeping and meeting deadlines which ultimately led to us receiving this coveted recognition. Transparency is important to us and this further shows the taxpayers of Broward County how seriously we take our fiduciary responsibility.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. This is the 18th consecutive year that the CSC has received this accolade, the first being the fiscal year ended September 30, 2002.

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorizes the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy, and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

Follow us on Twitter at @CSCBroward and on Facebook. For more information about the Children’s Services Council of Broward County, plea