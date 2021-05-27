Private First Class Henry “H. M.” Haynes (1925-1947)

On this Memorial Day Holiday, I would like to honor my Great Cousin Henry M. Haynes, who died in the line of duty.

World War II Veteran Henry Haynes joined thousands of African American soldiers, who participated in military campaigns against Japan, during World War II. H.M entered the war when Government Officials implemented a national draft in the United States. On January 4, 1946, Henry enlisted in the United States Army. Haynes was selected to serve in the Quartermaster Corps for the Hawaiian Division. He received basic domestic training and learned different trades in manufacturing and machinery.

On June 4 1946, H.M began active foreign duty for the 24th Infantry Regiment, Company F, located in Honshu, Japan. Haynes joined the Army during an intense battle between the United States and Japan. The United States used nearly all of its military resources and strategic bombing techniques to invade the entire Japanese Island. Henry participated in Garrison duty at American Territory sites in Japan, and prepared for sneak attack operations from Japanese Armed Forces. Haynes passed away during an operation gone wrong at the 24th Infantry Regiment pool.

Henry died in the line of duty on June 3, 1947 in Osaka, Japan, at the tender age of 22 years old. H. M. received the honorable Bronze Service Star for his services overseas, and attained the rank of Private First Class, prior to his death. He is currently buried at Madison Oak Ridge Cemetery, in his hometown of Madison, Florida. Henry “H.M” Haynes will be remembered for the sacrifices he made for our country. Please join me in honoring one of our fallen heros.