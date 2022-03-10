ADRIATIC SEA — Professional Apprenticeship Career Tract (PACT) Seaman Justin Estupinan, from Pompano Beach, Fla., serves as a signalman aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), Feb. 26, 2022. Mitscher is deployed with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
