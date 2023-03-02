Growing the Voice of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

Prosecutors will cross-examine Richard Murdaugh for the second time on Friday. A day after he took the stand and denied any involvement in the murders of his wife and son but admitted lying to investigators. On Thursday, before the court adjourned for the day, state prosecutor Creighton Waters questioned him for two hours. He focused on the defendant’s financial crimes to establish his dishonesty to the jury. As the court resumes on Friday at 9:30 a.m., he estimates it will take three to four hours to complete cross examination. He testified under questioning from his lawyer, that he did not shoot his wife or son, who were both gunned down outside dog kennels on the family’s estate on June 7, 2021. He testified that he lied under oath because he was suffering from paranoia as a result of a long-term opiate addiction and did not trust the police. He also stated that he stole from clients and law partners in order to fund his drug habit. In connection with the shootings, he was indicted by a grand jury in July on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon. Prosecutors claim he killed his wife and child to garner sympathy and divert attention away from a slew of financial crimes he is facing criminal charges. I’ve always felt that when people of influence get into legal trouble it is usually dealt with in either a quiet or unethical manner. This case proves my point because this case was handled in a manner where it seemed like, “if you have money you’re set.” In any other situation where you lie under oath you are dealt with immediately, but he seems to get another chance. All evidence points to he did or was involved with the murder of his child and wife. However, his case is getting extended due to his alleged “opiate addition.” Which is quite ironic given the circumstances and timing. There will be more to come with this case, so I am going to be following it.