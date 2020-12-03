Publix Teams up with 100 Black Men of South Florida to Alleviate Hunger this Holiday Season

2,020 meals will be donated across South Florida community

The need for food assistance continues to reach unprecedented levels in this country due to the coronavirus pandemic – with more than two million people in Florida alone struggling with hunger (source: Feeding America). During Thanksgiving, Publix and 100 Black Men of South Florida acted locally donating 2,020 Thanksgiving meals to people in need across South Florida during these difficult times.

Representatives from 100 Black Men of South Florida and Publix volunteered onsite to package meals at Feeding South Florida on November 21.