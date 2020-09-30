Queen Latifah, American Lung Association To Host Fundraiser For Black And Brown Communities Impacted By COVID-19

“If there’s anything we’ve seen this year, it’s that there’s some big differences in how people of color are treated in our country, whether it’s from healthcare, to policing, to this pandemic,” said Owens.

By NewsOne Staff

(Source NewsOne):

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color and Queen Latifah is on a mission to spread awareness about racial disparities relative to the public health crisis and provide resources and support for the nation’s most vulnerable groups. According to People, the hip-hop legend—whose real name is Dana Owens—is teaming up with the American Lung Association to host a fundraiser that will generate proceeds for Black and Latinx communities.

The virtual fundraiser, dubbed #Act4Impact, will raise money for the American Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative. The effort being led by the organization is centered on developing solutions to address racial health inequities and providing personal protective equipment for those in need. The star-studded fundraiser will include rapper Common, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and actresses Whoopi Goldberg and Gabrielle Union. “If there’s anything we’ve seen this year, it’s that there’s some big differences in how people of color are treated in our country, whether it’s from healthcare, to policing, to this pandemic,” Owens said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “This fundraiser is an opportunity for regular, everyday people to get good information, get a break from the craziness of it all, but also hear from some of your favorite people.” The #Act4Impact fundraiser kicks off on September 26 at 7 p.m. EST on the American Lung Association’s Facebook page.

Owens has continually used her platform to spread awareness about injustice. In June, she joined the Hollywood 4 Black Lives campaign launched by BLD PWR; a nonprofit organization spearheaded by actor and activist Kendrick Sampson. The campaign called out Hollywood and mainstream media for contributing to the criminalization of the Black community. Hollywood 4 Black Lives created a list of demands that included divesting from police and anti-Black content and investing in anti-racist content, the careers of Black creatives and local communities.