Quinn Fordham Gray Sr. returns home as Florida A&M names former Rattlers QB its 20th head football coach

(Source: FAMU Athletics)

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Quinn Fordham Gray, Sr., as the program’s 20th head football coach, turning to a proven winner whose rapid rise as a college head coach has brought him back to where his football journey first began.

“It is my distinct honor to welcome home one of our own, Quinn Gray, as the head football coach of Florida A&M University and the leader of a new era of Rattler excellence,” said President Marva B. Johnson, J.D. “Coach Gray’s journey—as a record-setting student-athlete, an NFL veteran, and a successful head coach—uniquely positions him to lead in today’s highly competitive collegiate athletics environment. He understands how to develop student-athletes who are prepared to compete at the highest levels while navigating Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities, personal brand building, and long-term career success. FAMU’s athletics program is already strong and nationally respected, guided by exceptional leadership across multiple sports. From legendary figures like Charlie Ward to the championship-caliber coaches leading our women’s volleyball and men’s golf programs, our coaches exemplify excellence, discipline, and student-centered leadership. Coach Gray enhances this foundation by bringing a modern, holistic approach that strengthens competitive performance, reinforces accountability, and expands opportunities for student-athletes to thrive on and off the field.”

Gray recently led Albany State University football to one of the best seasons in school history.

“I’m home!! I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to lead this great program that is known to be the standard in HBCU football and the one that groomed me into the man that I am today,” said Gray. “While I understand the excitement that surrounds this situation, I also understand the timeline and the urgency to get to work and ‘Restore the Strike,’ to our proud institution! I don’t take this opportunity lightly because I know what it means to so many people. So, please understand that I’m #ALL-IN and I need Rattler Nation to be #ALL-In as well!”

Gray comes to Tallahassee following a standout three-year run at Albany State, compiling a 24–11 overall record and a dominant 20–4 conference mark. His breakthrough came in the 2025 season, when he guided the Golden Rams to a 12–2 record, an undefeated 8–0 conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals. The campaign followed consecutive second-place conference finishes in 2023 and 2024, firmly establishing Gray as one of the most successful young coaches at the Division II level.

Before Albany State, Gray built his coaching foundation in Florida and the Southwestern Athletic Conference. He served as head coach at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee beginning in 2017, before transitioning to the college ranks as quarterbacks’ coach at Alcorn State in 2020.

He previously coached at Florida A&M from 2011–2014 as offensive coordinator, associate head coach, and quarterbacks’ coach, gaining valuable experience within the Rattler program.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Gray starred at Dillard High School as a three-sport athlete, earning All-Region and All-District honors in football while also lettering in baseball and basketball. He chose Florida A&M for college and went on to become one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history. Upon graduating, Gray ranked as FAMU’s all-time leader in passing yards (7,378), pass attempts (1,113), pass completions (562) and touchdown passes (57).

Gray’s success continued at the professional level. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2002 and later led the Frankfurt Galaxy to a World Bowl XI championship in NFL Europe. He spent four seasons in the NFL, primarily with Jacksonville, and made several regular-season appearances, going 2–1 as a starter during the 2007 season.

He also had stints with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Kansas City Chiefs, highlighted by a 2008 performance in which he led consecutive scoring drives in relief, including a touchdown pass to Dwayne Bowe. Gray concluded his playing career with the New York Sentinels of the United Football League in 2009.

Now, Gray returns home to Tallahassee with a proven record of leadership, quarterback development, and competitive success—ready to lead the next chapter of Florida A&M football.

“At Florida A&M University, athletics are a vital expression of our brand promise and our mission to develop champions in every arena—academics, competition, and life, said President Johnson. “Today is a proud moment for FAMUans everywhere, and we look forward to standing alongside Coach Gray as we elevate Rattler football and continue building a premier athletics program worthy of our legacy and our future.”