Quit Playin’: Confusing God with Government

TEXAS METRO NEWS — Quit making affirmations based on sound bites and social media posts. It does not matter if you Google everything and research nothing. Dr. Jeremiah Alvesta Wright Jr., who is abundantly educated, served in the US Navy and Marines Corps, and plays the piano with all the grace of a trained virtuoso, did more than lambast this nation in political rhetoric. His brilliant exegesis of Luke 19 looks more and more like prophecy.

By Vincent L. Hall

That was the actual name of the sermon by Trinity United Church of Christ, Pastor Emeritus, Jeremiah Wright. I almost had to choke a White brother in the heat of the 2008 presidential campaign because he argued with me that the sermon title was “Goddamn America! Relying on national media for truth and balance can leave you ignorant, and in the right situations, it can get your ass whipped.

And by the way, “Daddy J’s” sight and foresight from that Chicago pulpit was more than enough to propel a young Black man to the White House. Dr. Wright could see where this nation was going, based on where we have been. Listen to how we got to the infamous “Goddamn America” line that was used to his disadvantage. “Governments fail. The government in this text comprised of Caesar, Cornelius, Pontus Pilot – Pontius Pilate – the Roman government failed.

The British government used to rule from east to west. The British government had a Union Jack. She colonized Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, and Hong Kong. “Her navies ruled the seven seas all the way down to the tip of Argentina in the Falklands, but the British failed. The Russian government failed. The Japanese government failed. The German government failed. And the United States of America government, when it came to treating her citizens of Indian decent fairly, she failed.

She put them on reservations. When it came to treating her citizens of Japanese descent fairly, she failed. She put them in internment prison camps. When it came to treating her citizens of African descent fairly, America failed. She put them in chains. The government put them in slave quarters, put them on auction blocks, put them in cotton fields, put them in inferior schools, put them in substandard housing, put them in scientific experiments, put them in the lowest paying jobs, put them outside the equal protection of the law, kept them out of their racist bastions of higher education and locked them into position of hopelessness and helplessness.

The government gives them the drugs, builds bigger prisons, passes a three-strike law, and then wants us to sing “God Bless America.” No, no, no. Not “God Bless America”; God Damn America! That’s in the Bible, for killing innocent people. God Damn America for treating her citizens as less than human. God Damn America as long as she keeps trying to act like she is God and she is supreme!”

As we watch Donald Trump and the evil Pontius Pilate wannabees that he posted at every level of the government, we are watching Dr. Wright’s narrative manifest. America’s history of denying the rights of the indigenous, the enslaved, and now the endangered immigrant is as ungodly as any government can get.

The Republicans harped on the “Goddamn America” statement, but you need to listen to the last stanza of the 11th-century vowed Hebrew Masoretic text of Luke 19 that was foundational to his theological thesis. “They will dash you to the ground, you and the children within your walls. They will not leave one stone on another, because you did not recognize the time of God’s coming to you.”