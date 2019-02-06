R&B Group 112 in concert, Ala Reception and Art Opening, plus a Community Block Party are among the activities planned by the City of North Miami for Black History

NORTH MIAMI, FL – The City of North Miami’s 2019 Black History Month celebration is set to honor community leaders, celebrate organized Black movements in art, and explore the power of libraries to transform communities. This year’s North Miami observance is themed, “Building Strong Communities.” It will kick-off Friday, Feb. 8, with a Welcoming Reception and Art Opening from 6 to 8 p.m., at the North Miami Public Library, 835 N.E. 132 St., North Miami, Fla.

The NoMi Library and the Friends of the North Miami Public Library invite the community to join them in welcoming American Library Association President, Loida Garcia-Febo, on a historic five city tour, with one stop in North Miami. This welcome reception will be held in conjunction with the opening of the Library’s 2019 Black History Month Art Exhibit, As A Matter of Black: A Seat at the Table, curated by MUCE305.

Also, at the library, on Saturday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the 2019 Black History Month Community Celebration will take place. This family festival will feature folkloric music, cultural drum and dance classes, poetry, contests, giveaways, an African American business expo, children’s storytellers and other activities for families. Notable African American authors for all generations will make appearances, including: Marvin Dunn and Octavia Yearwood.

The next MOCA Conversations panel discussion will take place Tuesday, Feb. 12. It is titled, MOCA Conversations on Race: The Appreciation of Blackness. This event will feature a thought-provoking discussion led by Collaborating Founder, Lea Murray. It takes place at the MOCA Pavilion, 770 N.E. 125 St., from 6 to 8 p.m.

The annual Black History Month Gospel Concert, with the Miami Oratorio Society, on Saturday, Feb. 16, is a celebration of music, culture and Black History at North Miami Public Library. The concert highlights the music that began in the 17th century with simple melodies of African slaves, uttered in unison. Under the direction of Andrew Anderson, this concert will highlight the richness of Black culture, and features Gospel soloist, Tiffany Hall, along with the renowned Tim Watson Jazz Band. The event starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

The 4th Annual Evening of Honors Dinner celebration is set for Friday, Feb. 22. This once a year event is cultivated to honor South Florida’s brightest and dedicated community leaders at the Joe Celestin Center, located at 1525 NW 135 St., North Miami. Doors open at 7 p.m. Guests interested in attending may RSVP online at https://nomibhmeveningofhonors.eventbrite.com .

NoMi Fest is the signature unforgettable night of live music, DJs spinning your favorite old school hits, great food and friends gathered under the stars of North Miami, on Saturday, Feb. 23. The event was inspired in 2016, by the vision of Councilman Alix Desulme, Ed.D., during his first term as North Miami’s Honorary Black History Month Co-Chairman. This year get set for performances by AZ Yet, Crystal Waters, Chanté Moore and 112. The Fest will be held at Cagni Park, 13498 NE 8th Avenue, North Miami. Admission is only $10. All money collected will go into the North Miami Emergency Utility Assistance Program Fund. The fund was created in 2017 to provide monetary utility bill payment relief to North Miami households in need. Tickets are available online at NoMiFest.com.

North Miami’s 2019 Black History Month Celebration will conclude at The Rap UP, the official NoMi Music Fest After Party, at the MOCA Paradise Courtyard. This event will feature appearances some of your favorite 80s and 90s recording artists. Admission is $15 per person. Purchase tickets at NoMiFest.com.

For more details about the City of North Miami’s exciting 2019 Black History Month event line-up, visit www.NorthMiamiFL.gov/celebrate or call the Parks and Recreation Department at (305) 895-9840. All the City’s 2019 Black History Month events are organized by a team of dedicated staff volunteers.