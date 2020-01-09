‘Readman’ Superhero an’ the for literacy encourages children in South Florida to read in the new decade

SOUTH FLORIDA —For the new decade, two South Florida educators, Dr. Edward Robinson and wife Constance, have created a modern day superhero for literacy named, “Readman,” for children grades K-4 in hopes to get them excited about picking up a book and just read! The fictional superhero officially launched on Nov. 19, 2019 at the Historic Hampton House.

Readman mission is to change the narrative about reading and fight illiteracy. He explores the importance of developing good reading habits and becoming proficient readers by sparking the interest of reading through his energetic theme song, What Time Is It? book titled, Just Read, Man! and YouTube video series. Readman is more than just a superhero – he is also a role model for children who are affected by inter-generational illiteracy.

According to the U.S. Illiteracy Statistics:

32 million U.S. adults can’t read

63% of prison inmates can’t read

21% of U.S. adults read below a fifth-grade level

19% of high school graduates can’t read

The Robinsons are lifelong educators with a combined 64 years of experience in education. Dr. Edward Robinson is a retired South Florida Public Schools principal and Mrs. Constance Robinson is a current South Florida high school counselor. The couple believe the creation of Readman will make the needed impact on children who are failing in the school system due to lack of reading comprehension and limited learning opportunities outside of their classroom. The couple shares why Readman is so important in the new decade.

“Readman the superhero for literacy will help instill a lifelong love of reading and learning in and outside of the classroom,” said Dr. Robinson, Co-Creator of Readman the superhero for literacy. “As educators, we understand the power of reading, and that literacy development is crucial to a child’s success in school and in life,” he said. Mrs. Robinson adds, “It is important to encourage the youth to read at an early stage. I encounter students who are experiencing stress and the demand of having to catch up due to their socio-economic conditions affecting their academic readiness leading up to high school,” she closed.

Starting 2020, the Robinsons hope the community will commit and join their mission to promote reading and decrease the illiteracy percentage by gifting an early learning center, daycare and kindergarten class a, Just Read, Man! book. Books are available at justreadman.com. Parents can also subscribe to Readman’s official YouTube channel, “Readman The Superhero for Literacy,” where their children can read a book with Readman every Thursday and watch his animated video series, too. Follow Readman on Facebook and Instagram at @JustReadman19

Interviews with Dr. & Mrs. Edward Robinson are available, upon request. Contact Kiana D. Powell, MD Marketing Network, Kiana@MDMarketingNetwork.com and/or (786) 805-0008.