REAL ID Rules Take Flight May 7

BLACKPRESSUSA NEWSWIRE — Americans without a REAL ID or approved alternative could be grounded starting May 7.

By Stacy M. Brown, Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

Americans without a REAL ID or approved alternative could be grounded starting May 7. The Transportation Security Administration will fully enforce the long-delayed REAL ID law, meaning adults flying within the U.S. must present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another accepted form of identification to pass through airport security. Those who don’t comply risk delays, additional screening, or being turned away at the checkpoint. The law stems from the 2005 REAL ID Act, which Congress passed to raise security standards for state-issued IDs following the 9/11 attacks. Most REAL IDs feature a star at the top of the card, indicating they meet federal requirements. “Secretary Noem and the Trump administration are enforcing the 2005 REAL ID Act and regulations on May 7, as directed by Congress and the American people,” said Adam Stahl, the TSA’s senior official performing the duties of the administrator. Stahl said the new measures will strengthen airport security and “thwart criminals and terrorists” by making it harder to forge identification.

While many travelers have already upgraded, TSA says about 81% currently show compliant IDs, and millions still haven’t. To fly, those passengers must now use one of several approved alternatives, such as a passport or Enhanced Driver’s License. Enhanced IDs are issued in Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Vermont, and Washington. Though they may lack the star marking, they’re still compliant and show an American flag and the word “Enhanced” at the top. They also serve as proof of citizenship at U.S. land borders.

Other acceptable IDs include:

S. passport or passport card

Trusted traveler cards like Global Entry and NEXUS

S. military ID

Green cards and border crossing cards

Employment authorization cards

Tribal-issued photo IDs

Canadian provincial licenses and foreign passports

Those who arrive at the airport without a compliant ID or alternative can expect longer screening times and possibly be denied entry to the gate. Noncitizens who are voluntarily self-deporting will not be barred from boarding. “TSA will implement REAL ID effectively and efficiently,” Stahl said, “continuing to ensure the safety and security of passengers while also working to minimize operational disruptions at airports.”

For more information, visit the TSA website.