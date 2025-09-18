Close Menu
    Real vs Fake Eggs: How to Spot the Difference

    Photo credit: Youtube
    Fake eggs—usually made from chemicals like gelatin, starch, and dyes—have appeared in some markets overseas. While rare in the U.S., it’s important to know how to recognize them. Here’s a simple guide:

     Shell Check

     *Real Egg: Rough or chalky shell, cracks unevenly.

    *Fake Egg: Smooth, glossy, sometimes peels instead of cracks.

    1. Yolk & White

      *Real Egg: Yolk is round and firm, egg white separates (thicker near yolk, thinner toward edges).

    *Fake Egg: Yolk may break easily, yolk and white mix too quickly, egg white looks overly clear or rubbery.

    1. Cooking Test

     *Real Egg: White turns opaque, yolk holds its shape.

    *Fake Egg: Both remain rubbery, translucent, or spread unnaturally.

    1. Smell

     *Real Egg: Natural egg odor, stronger when cooked.

    *Fake Egg: Little smell or chemical/plastic-like odor when heated.

    1. Weight & Feel

      *Real Egg: Lighter, natural texture.

    *Fake Egg: Heavier, unusually smooth surface.

    Quick Tip:

    Break an egg into a bowl—real eggs have structure, with a clear separation between yolk and white. Fake eggs often collapse or blend together unnaturally.

    *If in doubt, don’t eat it. Food safety first!

