Real vs Fake Eggs: How to Spot the Difference

Fake eggs—usually made from chemicals like gelatin, starch, and dyes—have appeared in some markets overseas. While rare in the U.S., it’s important to know how to recognize them. Here’s a simple guide:
Shell Check
*Real Egg: Rough or chalky shell, cracks unevenly.
*Fake Egg: Smooth, glossy, sometimes peels instead of cracks.
- Yolk & White
*Real Egg: Yolk is round and firm, egg white separates (thicker near yolk, thinner toward edges).
*Fake Egg: Yolk may break easily, yolk and white mix too quickly, egg white looks overly clear or rubbery.
- Cooking Test
*Real Egg: White turns opaque, yolk holds its shape.
*Fake Egg: Both remain rubbery, translucent, or spread unnaturally.
- Smell
*Real Egg: Natural egg odor, stronger when cooked.
*Fake Egg: Little smell or chemical/plastic-like odor when heated.
- Weight & Feel
*Real Egg: Lighter, natural texture.
*Fake Egg: Heavier, unusually smooth surface.
Quick Tip:
Break an egg into a bowl—real eggs have structure, with a clear separation between yolk and white. Fake eggs often collapse or blend together unnaturally.
*If in doubt, don’t eat it. Food safety first!