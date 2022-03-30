Recusal Clarence Thomas

Letter To Editor

By James Hankins

WHAT WE BLACKS NEED TO DO—PART-2. During my 34 years teaching vocational education (shop), I taught my students a new word every week. Our parents need to learn and study with their children to make “good” education happen in their home. This lesson will help them to learn a new word every week during the 52 weeks in 2022. I will post a new word every Sunday on my Facebook page (James Hankins).

The word for today is RECUSE which means to disqualify oneself when there is a conflict of interest in a particular court case. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife is the owner of a consulting firm where she advises many of TRUMP’S top people including many who were involved in the January 6th insurrection. She did attend the rally on January 6th but said she left before they marched on the police and capital building because it was getting cold.

Historian John Hope Franklin said “The negro seat on the United States Supreme Court once held by Thurgood Marshall has been bleached white by the appointment of Clarence Thomas. Many of TRUMP’S people arrested at the insurrection have money and can afford to appeal their case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Thomas must recuse himself or do the right thing RESIGN. Do you support Black business?

Matthew 6:24 “No man can serve two masters: he will hate one and love the other; or else he will hold to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve GOD and mammon,” Are you and all in your home over 17 registered to vote? James Jerome Hankins-Retired vocational education (shop) teacher—Past president of the New Hanover County NAACP—Real Estate Broker-raconteur-writer and author.