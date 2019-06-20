Regina McPhee Jackson has written her final page here on earth

June 20, 2019

Regina’s thoughts and writings will never again fill the pages of the Westside Gazette Newspaper. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend Regina McPhee Jackson. Regina passed on June 9, 2019. Her services will be held at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ 2201 N.W. 24th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33322 on Saturday, June 22,2019 at 12 PM. The wake is also at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ on Friday June 21, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM. Stevens Brothers Funeral Home of West Palm Beach, 1803 N. Tamarind Ave. is in charge of the arrangements. They can be reached at (561) 833-5526.

 

