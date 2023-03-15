Register Now For Spring Break Theater Camp at The Broward Center

Limited openings available for a five-day session from March 20-24 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts’ Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center

FORT LAUDERDALE – Spring Break Theater Camp 2023 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts returns for five days of singing, dancing, acting and performances at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center this spring break, March 20-24.

The camp culminates in a live performance of Hooray for Hollywood! on a professional stage at the Broward Center under the direction of The Performance Project School of the Arts’ Executive Director Nina Felice, who shares hands-on experience in musical theater, acting, dance, voice and technical production with students from different ages and experience.

Camps are divided into age-appropriate groups for grades 2 – 5 (Group A), grades 6 – 8 (Group B) and grades 9 -12 (Teen Program, Group C). Campers in the Teen Program earn volunteer hours by helping the younger campers in the morning. Afterwards, they receive coaching on a song and/or monologue in the afternoon which they perform on the final day. This program is especially helpful for teens who are preparing for competitions and auditions.

All three camps are held from Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tuition is $295 for Groups A and B and $150 for Group C. Early camp hours are available from 8 – 9 a.m. for $35; after camp hours are available from 4 – 6 p.m. for $65.

Three ways to register

Registration for Summer Camp is available online at BrowardCenter.org/spring-break-theater-camp , by phone at (954) 468-2689 or by emailing registrar@browardcenter.org . Online registration closes at noon on Friday before the camp’s start date. After online registration closes, applicants must register in person at the check in location. Spots are not guaranteed and are limited. An additional fee of $50 will apply to all walk ups.

