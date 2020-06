By Prince Aderele

My name is Prince Aderele of The Aditu Agency LLC, a local business strategy and photography company based in Pompano Beach. I was honored to freelance and document the renaming of NW 21 Ave after Rev. Daniel Miller Ave. First Black Contractor/Pioneer in Pompano Beach.

Key people in attendance:

Ayanna Miller

David Miller

High Chief Nathaniel B Styles

Hazel Armbrister- Pompano Historian

The Miller family