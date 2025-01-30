Republican Women’s Group Uses Hitler To Promote Children’s Reading List

Advertisement

By Jovonne Ledet

The Tennessee Federation of Republican Women is facing backlash for using Adolf Hitler to promote a reading list for children.

The reading list, obtained by Chattanooga Times Free Press, cites Hitler as an example of leadership while encouraging parents to train youth through literacy. Dated March 2024, the “Growing American Patriots Through Literacy” list can be found on the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women’s website.

“How do we make the changes necessary? Proverbs 22:6 teaches us that if ‘we train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old, he will not depart from it,’” the group wrote on its reading list before citing the Nazi leader.

“Hitler and all intelligent leaders throughout history have understood that the way to change a country was through the training of its youth, to get them while they are young.”

The books suggested on the list include “Camilla Can Vote” by Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) and “A is for Abigail: An Almanac of Amazing Americans” by Lynne Cheney.

“We are providing reading lists and suggestions for materials that can be shared through local Clubs with children and grandchildren and recommended for local libraries,” the reading list says.

Social media users questioned why the group decided to cite Hitler as a source for educating the youth.

“I don’t know why they would use Hitler, I have no idea,” Patsy Henry, a Chattanooga-area member of the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women, told the Times Free Press.