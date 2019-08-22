Rev. Gery L. Wilder

Rev. Wilder is a native of Thomasville, North Carolina, and a graduate of the same. He participated in football, track & field, and other various high school clubs. Upon graduation he entered into the United States Marine Corps. He would go on to retire as a Master Sergeant/E-8 with 23 years of service and served two tours as a Marine Drill Instructor, as a Marine Scout Sniper, and is a Veteran of the Desert Shield/Desert Storm Gulf War and served during Operation Iraqi Freedom (9/11). Rev. Wilder and his wife, Felecia, are both ordained ministers at Abundant Life Church in Margate, Fla and he holds a Bachelor of Science Degree; Master of Theological Studies and is currently completing his Doctor of Ministry Degree. His passion is mentoring, and he is a Vice-President and mentor with Men2Boys Group Mentoring program for young males 14-18-years-old, and President/Owner of the Palm Beach Makos (Men’s Minor League Football Team) where he also mentors young adult males on leadership, character, and correct choices and decisions. In 2010, he was an inductee into the American Football Association Semi-Pro Hall of Fame as a Business Executive. Rev. Wilder says, “I enjoy mentoring while developing young minds. This is a passion for me to assist them in finding their purpose, plans, and passion; while aiding them with discovering their dreams, desires, and destiny.

