Rev. Henry E. Green III: The Right Pastor at the Right Time   

By Sylvester “ Nunnie” Robinson

On March 19, 2022, Bishop Frank Madison Reid, Presiding Prelate of the Eleventh Episcopal District, under the jurisdiction of the South Annual Conference of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, assigned pastoral charge of Mount Hermon AME Church Fort Lauderdale to Rev. Henry E. Green III, making him the 33rd pastor in the church’s storied history.

Pastor Trae’s appointment to Mt. Hermon is both unique and timely as he follows his father, Rev. Henry E. Green, Jr., the dynamic, visionary spiritual leader who pastored Mount Hermon for eight years, and timely because Pastor Trae brings a wealth of experience, a youthful exuberance and an unquenchable desire to transform the church through Christian conversion.

Manifestations of his sincerity and devotion to Christ’s teachings were succinctly evident to bible study participants recently when he taught bible study via zoom in an airport terminal while waiting to board a flight to Atlanta. On a another occasion, having been called to an out of town meeting, he pulled over on the side of the road and conducted bible study, fervent, passionate examples not lost on his members.

As a member I secretly harbored the thought that Pastor Trae would be chosen to succeed his father as I am certain others did as well. What an honor and privilege!

His father and current presiding elder of the Celebrated Central District stated thusly : “The appointment of Pastor to a church with the rich history and legacy of Mount Hermon AME is a tremendous honor and responsibility. I feel very blessed to have the privilege of experiencing it for myself, but also to have my son, Reverend Henry E. Green III, succeed me as Pastor, doubling the honor for me. He is a dynamic, innovative, and intelligent leader who I believe will lead Mount Hermon to unprecedented growth and impact upon the City of Fort Lauderdale. The best for Mount Hermon is not behind us but in front of us ; with Jesus the best is yet to come.”

Steward Pro Tem Dr. Judy Johnson witnessed Pastor Trae’s appointments as Executive and Senior Pastor of Mount Hermon Fort Lauderdale, stating with great pride, “I brought the Certificate of Appointment and presented it to the congregation on Sunday, March 22, 2022.”

Although Pastor Trae, as he is affectionately called, was born in Jacksonville, FL., his formative years were experienced in Miami where he attended and graduated from Carol City Senior High School, then matriculated to the University of Florida in Gainesville, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. Additionally, Pastor Trae earned his Masters in Theology from ITC (Interdenominational Theology Seminary) in Atlanta and is currently pursuing a doctorate in Theology from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.

However, don’t let his youthful persona deceive you as he has amassed invaluable experience leading several congregations: New Bethel AME in Clewiston, FL.; Person Chapel AME in Midway, Alabama; Greater St. Mark AME in Columbus, Georgia; and most recently Payne Chapel AME in West Palm Beach, FL. With every appointment he has left an indelible impact on church, members and community.

Pastor Trae is presently a board member of the Corey Jones Scholarship Committee, honored with induction in the University of Florida Black Student Alumni “Gator Greats”, inducted in the My Legacy Magazine’s 2021 class Top 40 Under 40 in South Florida, and co-authored a book titled Green Pastures along with three generations of Green clergy family members. He is married to the love of his life, Mrs. Heather Banks Green and is the proud father of two sons, London and Henry IV.

The Mt. Hermon AME Church family, under the profound leadership of Bishop Frank Madison Reid and Presiding Elder Rev. Henry E. Green, Jr., cordially invites the public to attend “The Investiture Service “ in honor of Rev. Henry E. Green III which will be held at Mount Hermon AME Church, 701 NW 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL., on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3:30 p.m.

A complete bio can be viewed on the Westside Gazette website @www.thewestsidegazette.com