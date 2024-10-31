Richard Walker: A Dania Icon

By Nunnie Robinson, Westside Gazette Columnist

The Westside Gazette published a story on the accomplishments of Coach Richard Walker, an iconic coach, community servant, mentor and pastor who has dedicated his entire career to molding and motivating young people while working tirelessly to make the community he was born in a better place for all.

As I observe the presidential election where a sitting vice president with impeccable credentials is being held to strict scrutiny, a higher standard when compared to her opponent, a 34 times convicted felon, we clearly understand that some must reach extraordinary heights and overcome intentional stumbling blocks as a matter of course in the public sphere of politics. Every politician seeks the endorsement of legitimate major and/or minor news outlets to enhance accomplishing intended outcome of winning. So it was no different with Mr. Richard Walker, who sought the support of one of South Florida’s leading newspapers . However, the enterprise chose to endorse Mr. Walker’s opponent based on a felony charge related to possession and use of cannabis which occurred over 30 years ago after the death of his father. Mr. Walker was informed of their decision after the paper’s failed attempt to verify that his rights had been restored. To refute and disprove that disclaimer was relatively simple: a call to the State of Florida Clemency Board and providing pertinent information such as DOB and Name to prove that his rights had been restored. Secondly, Mr. Williams would have been prohibited from employment with any municipality with a felony. We all are aware of the career he has forged with the Parks and Recreation Department and his achievements as a championship coach and mentor to many. Individuals and organizations have the right to endorse any candidate of their choice, but endorsing the opposition based on weak, insincere or careless fact-checking is disingenuous.

In today’s climate and highly conceivable passing of Amendment 3, the decision to endorse another candidate on the basis of an isolated marijuana charge seems ludicrous and pales in comparison to current political shenanigans associated with national, state and local elections.

_ Proof of Coach Walker’s restoration of rights is public knowledge. Any undecided voters with serious concerns should contact Mr. Walker’s campaign manager for further clarification.

As a former educator, coach and administrator, I know firsthand the value and impact that people like Coach Walker have had and continue to have on our youth. He is seeking an opportunity to have an indelible, meaningful impact on his community that he loves as a commissioner, District 2, City of Hollywood. To coin a phrase from a colleague: You Be The Judge.