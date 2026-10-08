Ruby L. Williams Celebrates 101 Years       

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Mrs. Ruby Lee Williams, affectionately known as “Ma Ruby,” will celebrate her 101st birthday on October 15, 2026.

Born October 15, 1925, in Millen, Georgia, and raised in the country in Burke County, Ma Ruby has lived through more than a century of change, family milestones and cherished memories. A retired cook with the School Board of Broward County, Florida, she is remembered not only for her years of service but also for the warmth and kindness she continues to share with others.

Ma Ruby now resides with her granddaughter, Cassandra Jones, in Lauderhill, Florida. Although she has noticed some decline in her memory since turning 100 last year, she remains active in her own special way. She still enjoys preparing a simple breakfast of eggs and toast.

Those who know Ma Ruby describe her as polite, sweet and a wonderful listener. She also has a quick wit and is always ready with a response when someone jokes with her. And if she shares a few words of wisdom, consider yourself blessed.

Ma Ruby has outlived her siblings, her son and some of her grandchildren—a testament to a remarkable life and enduring legacy.