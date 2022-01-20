Saturday night, an FBI hostage rescue team breached a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. They safely recovered the three remaining captives after a nearly 11-hour hostage situation

(Photo credit: CNN.com)

On Saturday night, an FBI hostage rescue team breached a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. They safely recovered the three remaining captives after a nearly 11-hour hostage situation. According to the authorities, the suspect is dead. Four people, including a rabbi, were initially taken hostage. One of the hostages were released unarmed around 5 p.m. Two law enforcement officers told CNN that investigators believe the hostage taker may have been motivated to release Aafia Siddiqui. Authorities are not revealing the suspect’s identity due to the ongoing investigation.

