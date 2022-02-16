Sell-out Golf Tournament Brings in $94Kfor Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward

Submitted by Cindy Schutt

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward’s Swing for Kids’ Sake golf tournament presented by BMW Pembroke Pines raised $94,000 in support of the professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The tournament, chaired by Big Brothers Big Sisters longtime board member John Corrado, was a sell-out with 144 golfers at the Club at Weston Hills.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day, and I’m so grateful for every golfer, volunteer, board member and sponsor who made our tournament a wonderful success,” said Malena Mendez, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. “A BIG thank you to the Club at Weston Hills for hosting our tournament once again this year and of course the hit of the day was our fun helicopter ball drop which was an incredible sight for the second year in a row.”

Approximately 400 golf balls were purchased for a chance to win a cash prize in this closest-to-the-pin contest. After golfers completed their round of golf, the golf balls were dropped by a helicopter, with guests and golfers gathering to watch. Arlene Corrado’s golf ball landed closest to the pin.

“It was so fun to watch all those balls fall to the green from a hovering helicopter,” added Mendez. “It topped off a great day.”

Golfers and guests enjoyed a post-golf luncheon overlooking the course followed by a celebration of tournament winners. The winners were:

First Place Men’s Team – Evan Seacat, Laynce Nix, Nick Diamantides and Will Middlebrooks

First Place Women’s Team – Carrie Burke, Debbie Rosenbaum, Stephanie King and Cindy Herd

Men’s Longest Drive – Will Middlebrooks

Women’s Longest Drive – Carrie Burke

Men’s Closest to the Pin – Ricky Lee

Women’s Closest to the Pin –Gail Drayton

In addition to presenting sponsor BMW Pembroke Pines, a wealth of other sponsors supported the tournament. They included: Amwins Access Insurance Services, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Celebrity Cruises, Chick-Fil-A, Coke Florida, Creative Coral Design, Damn Good Hospitality Group, David Custin & Associates, Dialpad, Faulkner Inc., Florida Panthers, Franklin Street, GMS Law, JM Family Enterprises, Miami Dolphins, Milbery & Kesselman, CPA and Milbery & Lockton, Mission BBQ, Mutual of America, Perry Ellis, Quinn Pro Quo, Royal Caribbean, S.C.G.& Associates, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Spirited South Florida, Stephens Distributing, The Club at Weston Hills, UKG and Wells Fargo.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. For more information, call (954) 584-9990 or visit www.bbbsbroward.org.