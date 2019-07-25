Senior Elected to Hall of Fame

For the past 36 years, the Dr. Nan S. Hutchison Broward Senior Hall of Fame has recognized seniors, age 60 and older, for their volunteer excellence, for five or more years, in Broward County. The ten new Hall of Famers join the other volunteer elders for a total of 419 elected since 1978.

Held on March 11, the 2019 Hall of Fame Election Committee, chaired by Mayor Mark Bogen, met at the Aging & Disability Resource Center, to elect the Hall of Fame newest Members. They include Barbara (Bobbi) Arnold, Hollywood; Beauregard Cummings, Fort Lauderdale; Gail Gannotta, Pompano Beach; Ruby Hutson, Lauderdale Lakes; Jean Merget, Fort Lauderdale; Art Schmall, Margate; Florie Scott, Lauderdale Lakes; Carl Shechter, Pembroke Pines; Harold Smith, Davie; and Aline Zucker, Cooper City.

The names of the special seniors will be inscribed on a commemorative plaque, which hangs in the lobby of the Broward County Government Center.

Ruby Hutson – “Lauderdale Lakes May the Work, I’ve done speak for me! When I’m resting in my grave, there’s nothing more to be said…”

Ruby Hutson has been a Foster Grandparent Program Volunteer for 7 years and has provided 8,400 hours of service. Ruby is fondly referred to as “Grandma Ruby”, and currently serves at Castle Hill Elementary school where she provides tutoring and mentoring to students 4 days a week, 5 hours each day. She also has assisted at several other Broward elementary schools. Ruby’s service has impacted thousands of students since entering the Program.

Ruby supports the teacher in the classroom with various tasks such as reading in groups to the children, helping them with spelling and demonstrating positive classroom behavior.

Grandma Ruby is a role model and an inspiration to her school community because of her per-severance. Yet continues her commitment to guiding youth at the school. Ruby’s selflessness motivates students to emulate her in their social! emotional development thus, increasing their academic engagement.

Ms. Ruby Hutson is an admirable person who has devoted her service to Broward County youth.

