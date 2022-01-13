Setting New’s Year Resolutions Are For Kids Too

By Joanna Allen

“Setting goals can be a fun activity for the entire family. The goals have to be specific and attainable for a child set at a reasonable time frame.

For example, a child may suggest as a goal to walk the dog twice a day as opposed to once a day. Another goal could be to help their younger sibling with their math. Reading 100 books in a year or not missing any days of school or becoming captain of the baseball team,” said Kimberly A. Morrow, founder of Doris L. Morrow Academy.

Here are some tips for creating a vision board.

Purchase large construction paper

Scissors, crayons, glue sticks and old magazines

Cut out Images that best describe a goal. Images can also be drawn.

Set a plan on how to accomplish the goals.

Decide what they’d like to change.

Feel more control over their future.

Talk to parents about goals and what they’d like more or less of in their lives.

Organize both thoughts and actions.

Learn to break tasks down to achieve big goals.

About Kimberly A. Morrow:

She has a Masters degree in Teaching and Curriculum from Harvard University Graduate School of Education. She is the founder of Doris L. Morrow Academy. Morrow’s greatest achievement is being a mom to three amazing young adults: Kamaria, Brandan, and Brian J