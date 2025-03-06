“Shared Legacies” Film March 12 , 2025 – Black Jewish cooperation in America

Advertisement

Submitted by Evan Goldman

To commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Selma Bridge Crossing, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Broward County/Alcee L. Hastings Broward Black-Jewish Alliance, YMCA of South Florida, Brushstrokes for History, and South Florida People of Color, are proud to present a powerful documentary, “Shared Legacies” on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, 7 p.m.at the Victory Black Box Theater, located in the in the L.A. Lee YMCA / Mizell Community Center 1409 NW Sixth St – 3rd Floor, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 NW 6th St – 3rd Floor, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311.

“Shared Legacies” delves into the history of Black-Jewish cooperation in America and revisits the profound alliance that emerged during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s when Jewish leaders stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and others to advocate for racial equality and harmony. Through historical materials and first-hand accounts, the documentary illuminates pivotal moments in history while confronting the fading memory of this powerful partnership in recent years.

Admission is FREE. Doors open at 6:30PM and the film will start promptly at 7PM, followed by discussion.

To register, CLICK HERE or at the flyer below. Please share with colleagues, friends, and family members. We want to have a remarkable turnout for a very important film.

Theater style snacks will be available for purchase and 100% of the proceeds will support out of school time programs at the L.A. Lee YMCA / Mizell Community Center.