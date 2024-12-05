Sheriff Tony: Reflecting on 6 Years of Progress and Future Goals for Broward County

A Message from Sheriff Gregory Tony:

THANK YOU, BROWARD COUNTY

I am incredibly grateful for the faith and confidence you have placed in me and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO). Your voices have been heard, and our mission advances because of your support. Reflecting on our accomplishments over the last six years, I’d like to highlight a few of the notable successes that have propelled us forward.

BSO is now a national leader in public safety training and readiness, equipped to handle any situation. Our Research, Development and Training Center (R.D.T.C.), which opened earlier this year, consolidates our training efforts under one roof and fosters collaborative training and preparedness across our organization’s disciplines and departments. Leveraging advanced technology, we’ve elevated crime detection, prevention and response standards within our Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). Recognizing the importance of mental health, we have emphasized support and services for those in crisis over incarceration. Our Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training, which helps us recognize the signs of those suffering a mental health crisis and de-escalate potentially dangerous interactions, is expanding across our organization. Through our Neighborhood Support Team, Professional Standards Committee and Social Justice Task Force, we strengthen community trust by prioritizing accountability, transparency and responsiveness to public concerns. Additionally, we have invested in the wellness of our team through mental and physical resources and resilience programs.

I’m proud of how far we’ve come—and we are just getting started. Our commitment to “Excellence in Service” will guide us into the future. BSO will continue prioritizing public safety by pursuing initiatives that align with our core values—collaboration, integrity, professionalism, innovation, accountability and effort. Over the next four years, we’ll build upon our successes to achieve the goals outlined in our comprehensive strategic plan. Developed with your valuable input, this plan will streamline operations across departments to enhance BSO’s service to our community. We will optimize efficiency and effectiveness by promoting stronger teamwork and internal communication. Investing in the professional growth of our first responders is paramount to safeguarding our community. To support this, we are expanding professional development opportunities to provide every team member with the tools necessary to grow within BSO. Additionally, we will implement new programs to cultivate the next generation of leaders, ensuring a sustainable future for our organization.

To bolster our commitment to the community, we will allocate resources to build meaningful and lasting connections. Additionally, online educational platforms will make public safety information easily accessible to every resident, regardless of where they reside. To enhance the well-being of our first responders, we will develop new health initiatives to ensure they are always at their physical and mental best, ready to serve the community. Through an early intervention program, we will reach out to BSO employees in need, offering safe and confidential support.

With these strategies in place, we are proactively responding to today’s public safety needs and laying the foundation for building a stronger, safer future for everyone in our community.

As your sheriff, I pledge to continue to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office with excellence, providing the highest level of public safety for all of Broward County. Thank you once again for your support and confidence in our service to you. Certain Broward cities like Coconut Creek, Hallandale Beach, Pembroke Pines, Sunrise, Plantation, Davie, Margate, Miramar, Lauderhill, Lighthouse Point, and Coral Springs maintain their police departments; however, BSO does provide communications and dispatch services to the following cities: Central Broward, Cooper City, Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, Ft Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Lauderdale Lakes, North Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Parkland, West Park, Pompano Beach, Port Everglades, Tamarac, Weston, and unincorporated West Broward.

Sheriff Tony Gregory.