Should Americans Get Accustomed To Eating Imported Beef And Not Our Own ?

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By James B. Ewers Jr. Ed.D.

Do you remember the Wendy’s commercial where the lady asked the question, where’s the beef? Clara Peller, an actress made that line famous. At one point years ago, that was a popular tagline.

While I saw that commercial many times, I never thought about the origin of the meat. I always assumed that it was American-made beef. That’s the way it has always been.

However we are in a different era, and I suspect different expectations and rules apply. The American economy is characterized by high prices in stores, so we are not in a good place.

Buying groceries these days isn’t what it once was. Some things simply stay on the shelves and in the freezer. Plainly stated, we just do without them.

For example, going to the meat section brings shock and awe. The price points have increased dramatically. Ribs and steaks, once a picnic delight, can’t get a ray of light because of the cost. To paraphrase the song lyrics, we just walk on by the meat section.

Why is that happening? According to reports, “The price of American beef has increased significantly with costs climbing about 27% over the past three years.” This number doesn’t look good.

According to figures released by the USDA Economic Research Service, the cost that we pay for beef will increase by over 10% in 2026.

As new findings come out, an additional question must be asked about the cattle industry in the United States of America. Where do they fit in with the rising costs of beef? The current administration’s plan to import beef from foreign countries is being met with resistance by cattlemen in this country.

Justin Tupper, president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association said, “You don’t put America first by putting U.S. cattle producers last. This move will weaken our markets and gamble with food safety in the process.”

There are some rigorous standards for safety that are used by America’s meat producers before it is shipped to the stores for consumers to buy. Many critics believe these regulations will be compromised using foreign beef.

State associations are also vehemently against this plan to bring in foreign beef for us to eat at our dinner tables. This new twist of using foreign beef is going to be tricky in my opinion. One of the expressions that I use is that you can’t defend the indefensible. It applies to what is going on now.

Reports have come out from Washington saying that beef prices will be lower because it is coming from foreign countries. Ground beef up to 300,000 metric tons will be shipped to the United States over a 90-day period. It is coming from Brazil, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Argentina and Paraguay.

We are now paying about $6.89 for a pound of beef. Just a while back, we were paying $5.55. Now for consumers like you and me, we’ll have to pause and see when exactly these price drops will occur.

There are several questions about the imported beef that are being asked. First and foremost is whether it is safe to eat? The Food Safety and Inspection Service says yes that it will be safe to eat because of already established protocols. In addition, reports say the beef will be re-inspected at the border.

Of course, there are beef watchdogs who are casting a watchful eye on these imported beef products. So, I believe we can all agree that we are entering new terrain using large quantities of imported beef. I think there will be some apprehension just because of the many voices that have an opinion.

What happens after the 90 days? Will U.S. cattlemen get a new deal? We will just have to wait and see.