Sickle Cell Community Consortium Announces 13th Annual Warriors Convention (Warrior Con ’26) in Los Angeles

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(Source: BlackNews.com)

NATIONWIDE– The Sickle Cell Community Consortium (SC3) is proud to announce the 13th Annual Warriors Convention, also known as Warrior Con’ 26, taking place July 22-26, 2026, at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel, 6101 West Century Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045.

This year’s theme, “Legacy in Action: The Next Move,” reflects the power of a community building on generations of advocacy, resilience, and progress while preparing warriors, caregivers, researchers, and partners to shape the future of sickle cell care.

As one of the largest patient-led sickle cell convenings in the nation, Warrior Con’ 26 will bring together attendees for five powerful days of education, wellness, innovation, connection, and celebration.

As the Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Lakiea Bailey says, “WarriorCon is more than just an event; it’s a family reunion, a place where strength, resilience, and hope come together.” Each year, warriors, caregivers, advocates, researchers, healthcare professionals, and industry partners gather to learn, share experiences, build lasting connections, and inspire one another. At Warrior Con’ 26, we will create a space where every warrior feels welcome, supported, empowered, and ready to help shape the future of the sickle cell community.

Convention Highlights:

T3 EXPO (Treatments, Therapies, & Technologies): A showcase of the latest innovations in sickle cell care, bringing together biotech companies, researchers, and grassroots innovators.

Men’s Track, Trait Track, Caregiver Track, Post-Transformative Therapies Track, Youth & Teen Tracks: Interactive sessions that empower warriors with leadership tools and wellness education. Sessions tailored for caregivers, parents, siblings, and spouses to build stronger, supported communities

Mental Health & Wellness-Focused Sessions: Honoring the mental, emotional, and spiritual strength of the community while providing tools to navigate difficult waters.

Artist Row: A vibrant marketplace where warriors, caregivers, and community creatives showcase and sell their books, artwork, and creative works while connecting with attendees through signings, demonstrations, and inspiring conversations.

Kings, Queens, and Warriors Royal Ball: Step into an evening of elegance and celebration honoring the Sickle Cell Community Consortium and the strength of the community it serves.

Warrior Con’ 26 would not be possible without the generous support of Agios Pharmaceuticals as the Title Sponsor and Pfizer as the Impact Sponsor. Their partnership is essential to advancing the Consortium’s mission and creating a meaningful, empowering experience for the sickle cell community.

For more than a decade, the Consortium has served as a catalyst for change, bridging the gap between medical professionals and the lived experiences of people affected by sickle cell disease. Warrior Con’ 26 continues that legacy by creating a space where community meets research, advocacy inspires action, and the next generation is equipped to lead.

Join the Movement:

Registration is now open at SickleCellConvention.org

For sponsorships, media inquiries, or community partnership opportunities, contact info@sicklecellconsortium.org

About the Sickle Cell Community Consortium:

Founded in 2014, SC3 is the first national patient-led collaborative dedicated to amplifying the voice of the sickle cell community. By aligning grassroots organizations, healthcare leaders, and researchers, the Consortium creates sustainable change through education, advocacy, and empowered action.