 Sister Clara Higdon, Mt. Hermon AME Pioneer, reaches a Milestone: 100 Years young and counting

One of nine siblings born to Esther Hester and Robert Jones in Hahair, Georgia, Sister Higdon arrived in Fort Lauderdale in 1950 and immediately connected with and joined Mt. Hermon AME Church. She served on Usher Board #1, the Annie T. Reed Board, and the Deaconess Board, solidifying her status as a Mother of the Church. She faithfully served Mt. Hermon as a public speaker, prayer warrior and community servant by caring for the sick or those in declining health whether it meant cooking, cleaning, feeding, bathing or washing clothes. No task was too menial for this amazing woman of God. Civically, she immersed herself in voter registration initiatives as a young lady in her twenties, acutely aware of the importance and significance a young lady in her twenties, acutely aware of the importance and significance of the vote for Negroes in the 50s and 60s. Her sterling reputation in Atlanta, Georgia and Virginia compelled believers to beckon her return to Indian reservations resulting from severe, prolonged droughts. You see, they knew that if she interceded by asking God to change their circumstances through prayer that her faith and belief would be rewarded. Not long after in both situations, their petitions were answered as rain fell from the skies, ending the droughts and leaving Sister Clara with a new title: “The Rain Lady”. It is a palpable testament to her faith as a prayer warrior and Christian soldier. Unbeknownst to most, I consider Sister Clara Higdon my mother in the church. Some connections are created because of mutual interests; ours, I believe, was based on a natural attraction and affinity for each other. I recalled having knee surgery in the early 2000s because of ruptured tendon and after recuperating enough to physically attend church, she told me that she had prayed for me. That simple declaration confirmed an unspoken connection that led to conversations of sage advice from Sister Higdon about God’ grace, mercy, salvation and impact on her life. She boldly and courageously proclaimed her faith in God through personal testimony to any and all who would listen, including me, which I counted as a blessing. She didn’t know it, but I observed her constantly sitting in the stewardess’ corner. When she was called on to pray to the congregation, her powerful, fervent old school style – no pretense, just an honest and sincere talk with God – harken back to olden days of praise and worship. I suppose that when you lose a close relative like your mother early in life as I did, you gravitate subconsciously toward others to replace those intimate, celebratory moments and conversations. Sister Clara unwittingly filled that void for me. Occasionally, I would visit her at home for a few moments just to chat and pray with her. Her faith in God, love of family and concern for others always characterized the visits. I believe this to be true: you visit someone hoping to make them feel better, lift their spirits; however, more often than not, you leave having been encouraged and inspired by them. So it is with Sister Clara Higdon, who will turn 100 years old on Friday, March 10, 2023. Reverend Henry E. Green, Jr., former Mt. Hermon pastor and current Presiding Elder of the Celebrated Central District says of Sister Higdon: “Deaconess Clara Higdon is an anchor member of Mount Hermon. Her life has been a marvelous example of Christian piety and loyalty to God and Humanity. We share in her blessing of longevity and we wish her a Happy Centennial Celebration.”

Ms. Ivey Thomas, her niece and caregiver for past ten years, also a native of Hahair, praised Sister Clara’s keen intellect and thirst for knowledge, noting that she completed her formal education at Mt. Hermon and Walker/Old Dillard. She also studied theology in her quest to learn more about her Lord and Savior.

Sister Nell Jackson, Annie T. Reed Board president, said that Mother Clara, as she is fondly called by members of the board, is a true pillar of Mt. Hermon AME Church Auxiliaries. She has a wonderful sense of humor and loves sharing stories of the hard work board members did over the years to support church operations. They sold cakes, pies, and fish sandwiches. She was especially known for making the best sweet potato pies. We can say that Mother Clara really enjoys life. She constantly demonstrates the joy that comes from serving God and supporting the ministries of the church. As we grow older, this work continues to add purpose and meaning to our lives.

Mother Clara will always be a beloved member of our Annie T. Reed Women’s Auxiliary Board.

Celebrating a centennial birthday is truly a blessing, a gift from God, something that only a chosen few live to experience. Pastor Trae and the Mt. Hermon AME Church family extend a very happy CENTENNIAL birthday to you and thank you for the many countless, selfless contributions you have blessed us with. May God’s grace and mercy always be with you.

Publisher Bobby R. Henry, Sr. and the Westside Gazette Newspaper staff also extend HAPPY BIRTHDAY WISHES and God’s continued blessings on your life!