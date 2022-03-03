Sister Patricia T. Carter, wife of the Late Dr. Mack King Carter spoke at the Inner Vision Women Ministry “24th Annual Women’s Conference” of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, the theme “Lifting As We Climb”. Rev. Delores G. Staten, Conference Host and Rev. Jimmie Staten, Jr. Senior Pastor/Teacher.
