Sons of Mystro and Alexander Star & the Golden People Saturday, November 1 at 8 p.m.

Sons of Mystro and Alexander Star & the Golden People Tickets Nov 01, 2025 Ft Lauderdale, FL | Ticketmaster

Some of South Florida’s brightest talents come together for an unforgettable night of music, culture and inspiration!

South Florida natives Malcolm and Umoja, known as Sons of Mystro, ignite the stage by blending reggae, pop and classical influences on electric string. Mentored by Black Violin, they won the IRAWMA Emerging Artist Award and released their debut, Reggae Strings. They will be joined by South Florida’s own Emmy®-nominated songwriter, performer, and impact activist Alexander Star who uses music to inspire positive change and tours with his 5-piece band, The Golden People.

From uplifting lyrics to electrifying rhythms, this is more than a concert — it’s a celebration of roots, pride and community through the power of music.

This performance is part of AMPLIFY ARTS, a new Broward Center initiative which aims to support and elevate local artists and emerging arts organizations with the goal of helping them reach a wider audience and develop their skills as professional presenters.