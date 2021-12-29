Spady Museum Welcomes Three Speakers to Its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch January 17, 2022

Submitted by Michelle Brown

DELRAY BEACH, FL – December 27, 2021 – For its upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Brunch, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum will welcome a social activist-parent-professor turned author, the newest leader of the tenth largest school district in the nation, and the founder of a coalition dedicated to exploring local, racial history.

These three voices – Dr. Traci Baxley, Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Mike Burke, and Palm Beach County Community Remembrance Project Committee Founder and Vice Mayor Gregg Weiss — will share their work, through the lens of Dr. King’s vision, at the museum’s first signature event of 2022.

On January 17, 2022, the Spady Museum will hold the “I Have A Dream” Martin Luther King, Jr. Brunch, which has swelled to welcome more than 200 people from Palm Beach and Broward counties. The Spady Museum’s celebration has become a ‘must-attend’ occasion for the community.

The Must-Know Details:

The “I Have A Dream” Martin Luther King, Jr. Brunch will be held at 10 a.m. at Indian Spring Country Club, 11501 El Clair Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437. A full breakfast buffet is served at the beginning of the program.

Tickets: $40 per person; $500 per table. To order your tickets, visit www.spadymuseum.com and purchase them via the website. For more information, call (561) 279-8883 or email spadymuseum@gmail.com. In 2019, this event sold-out. Get your tickets now!

Event sponsors include the Delray Beach Redevelopment Agency, State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, Palm Beach County, Tourist Development Council, and Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.

The Speakers and Entertainment:

Dr. Baxley’s new book, “Social Justice Parenting: How to Raise Compassionate, Anti-Racist, Justice-Minded Kids,” is what she calls a “road-tested resource,” grounded in her experiences as an educator and cultural coach for parents and caregivers. She aims to help readers recognize parenting as a form of activism. Through her book, Dr. Baxley, a professor of education who has spent 30 years teaching diversity and inclusion, offers the essential guidance and curriculum parents have been searching for. A mother of five, she encourages parents to acknowledge their influence in developing compassionate, socially conscious kids.

Burke has served the South Florida education community for more than 30 years and was named the Superintendent of the School District of Palm Beach County in July of 2021. Burke joined the School District of Palm Beach County in 1998, where he has served as Budget Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer — serving as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer from 2012 to 2016. As Chief Financial Officer, Burke sat on the Superintendent’s Executive and Academic Cabinet and was responsible for the District’s Financial Management and Information Technology divisions.

Vice Mayor Gregg Weiss was elected to the district 2 seat of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners in November 2018. He serves as chair of the Governing Board of the Palm Beach County Solid Waste Authority. Vice Mayor Weiss is active in the National Association of Counties (NACo), currently serving as vice chair of the Telecom and Technology Committee, the Resilience committee, and the IT subcommittee. Currently, he sits on the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency Governing Board, the Water Resources Task Force, the Palm Beach County Cultural Council Board of Directors, and the 15th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Justice Advisory Board.

The Core Ensemble, which spotlighted Ida B. Wells’ work during the women’s suffrage movement at the Brunch in 2020, will return with a re-enactment of Shirley Chisholm in 2022.

“We’re extremely proud of how the Brunch has evolved into a full-fledged celebration of Dr. King’s work and vision,” said Spady Museum Director Charlene Farrington. “Every year, the community comes together and pays homage to the work that has been done and the work still to be completed toward realizing an equitable society for all. The Spady Museum is proud to be a convener of such ideas and plans in South Florida. It’s not only a great event, but also a great moment for all involved.”