Speak Daily with Your Dollar$: A Call to Action for Change

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

In today’s world, money speaks louder than words. As Black consumers, we wield an astonishing $1.3 trillion in spending power—enough to reshape industries, demand accountability, and foster equity. Yet, too often, our communities are undervalued and overlooked by the very businesses that profit from our support. This must change. It’s time we make our dollars speak for justice, dignity, and progress.

Economic Choices Speak Louder Than Words

When faced with discrimination, racism, or the denial of our fundamental rights, it’s time to act decisively. Economic choices—choosing where and how we spend—send a louder, clearer message than words ever could. As Black people, our $1.3 trillion in economic power is not just a statistic; it’s a force. Let’s use it to reject any entity that undermines our humanity and to stand firmly against inequality. We have the power to turn our financial influence into a catalyst for change.

Support Businesses That Support You

Our dollars hold power—and where we spend them matters. Companies that value equity, fairness, and community reinvestment deserve our support. But those that disrespect us, neglect our neighborhoods, or ignore our contributions must feel the weight of our collective voice. Every purchase is a vote. Every dollar is a declaration of our values.

It’s time we demand accountability—not just as consumers but as patriots. Whether it’s grocers, car dealerships, retailers, or government entities, we must insist on fair treatment and respect. The businesses we support should, in turn, support us.

This Is About Dignity

This is not just about economics; it’s about self-respect. By aligning our spending with our principles, we can challenge systemic inequities and build a marketplace that recognizes and respects our contributions. We urge clergy, political leaders, and community businesses to join us in delivering this powerful message: The days of marketplace disrespect are over.

Change Starts with You

Every dollar you spend is an opportunity to make a statement. Shopping locally, supporting Black-owned businesses, and holding corporations accountable are more than economic choices—they are acts of empowerment. Together, we can create a ripple effect that ensures our communities grow stronger and more equitable.

A Movement for Empowerment

The Westside Gazette Newspaper, as part of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), proudly stands as the voice of nearly 230 Black-owned media companies nationwide. Together, we serve 22 million readers weekly, sharing stories that matter, uplifting our communities, and fostering self-awareness. Our mission is clear: to empower our audience with the knowledge and tools to make a difference.

The Westside Gazette is committed to amplifying this movement. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and at www.thewestsidegazette.com to stay informed and engaged.

Change begins with us, and it begins today. Stand united, demand respect, and speak daily with your dollar$. Let your financial choices deliver a resounding message: We will not tolerate discrimination, racism, or the denial of our humanity.