Stacey Abrams Raises $22 Million in 60 Days, Far Outpacing Gov. Brian Kemp

July 14, 2022 Carma Henry National News 0

By A.R. Shaw

The gubernatorial race in Georgia continues to gain momentum months before the November election. In terms of campaign funds, Stacey Abrams is currently outpacing Gov. Brian Kemp by millions, according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In May, Abrams garnered $9.8 million in campaign contributions and added another $12.3 million in June. The Democratic leader has about $18.5 million of cash on hand which allows her to add personnel and increase advertising spending.

Abram’s challenger, Gov. Kemp, has severely lagged in terms of campaign funding in that same period, collecting $6.8 million.

Both candidates are spending heavily with Abrams at $30 million and Kemp at $17 million.

Although Abrams outpaced Kemp in campaign funding in May and June, the race remains tight. On June 28, the Quinnipiac University poll revealed that Abrams and Kemp are tied at 48%.

About Carma Henry 20039 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*